AKHIL VISWANATH

Kerala State Award-Winning Actor And Chola Fame Akhil Viswanath Found Dead At 30

Kerala State Award-winning actor Akhil Viswanath was found dead at his residence on Saturday. He was 30 years old.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 05:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala State Award-Winning Actor And Chola Fame Akhil Viswanath Found Dead At 30(Source: X)

New Delhi: Kerala State Award-winning actor Akhil Viswanath was found dead at his residence on Saturday. He was 30 years old.

Akhil was best known for his role in the 2019 Kerala State Award-winning film Chola. His other notable works include Operation Java.

He had also received the Kerala State Government Award for Best Child Artist along with his brother, Arun, for their performance in the film Maangaandi.

Further details regarding the circumstances of his death are awaited.

(This is a developing story.)

