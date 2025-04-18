Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2887667https://zeenews.india.com/people/kesari-2-special-screening-twinkle-khanna-and-husband-akshay-kumar-walk-hand-in-hand-2887667.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KESARI CHAPTER 2

Kesari 2 Special Screening: Twinkle Khanna And Husband Akshay Kumar Walk Hand-In-Hand

Kesari Chapter 2 focuses on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. 

|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kesari 2 Special Screening: Twinkle Khanna And Husband Akshay Kumar Walk Hand-In-Hand Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: A special screening of 'Kesari 2' was held on Thursday for members of the Indian film industry.

From Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna to Ananya Panday's parents Chunky and Bhavana, many came to watch the historical courtroom drama and cheer for the entire team of 'Kesari 2'.

Both Akshay and Twinkle walked hand in hand as they happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Kajol, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & Dk, King, Dino Morea, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Mantodkar also attended the 'Kesari 2' screening.

Kesari Chapter 2 focuses on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, is playing the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film, which is set to be released today.

It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are also a part of the film. (ANI)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK