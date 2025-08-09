Khalid Ka Shivaji Row: Film To Be Dropped From Cannes Selection Over Massive Backlash For ‘Objectionable Content’

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has confirmed that the Marathi film Khalid Ka Shivaji will be withdrawn from the Cannes Film Festival listings following backlash over alleged “falsehoods” and “objectionable” content. Protesters claim the movie spreads false history and seeks to “divide the minds of Hindus.”

According to a Times Now report, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging action against the movie if it indeed “misrepresents history.”

Khalid Ka Shivaji Put on Hold

The decision to put the movie on hold comes after right-wing groups alleged that it distorts the legacy of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Originally slated for theatrical release on August 8, the film’s future will now be decided after a CBFC review.

Maharashtra Culture Secretary Calls for Review

Maharashtra Culture Secretary Kiran Kulkarni has formally requested the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to direct the CBFC to re-examine the film’s clearance certificate.

In a letter dated August 6, the state government urged that the movie’s release be halted.

Shelar noted that although an expert committee had initially recommended the film for Cannes screening in May this year, the recommendation was later withdrawn. “We will remove the film from the Cannes Festival selection listings and have sent an email in this regard. I wrote to the CBFC and took the position that if the film spreads falsehoods and hurts sentiments, action must follow. The CBFC has started proceedings based on complaints alleging the film misrepresents history,” he said.

He added that responsibility lies with those who recommended the film for Cannes, and confirmed that the producers and director have now been summoned by the CBFC.

About the Film

Khalid Ka Shivaji, directed by debut filmmaker Ankur Bhatia, reportedly explores themes of identity and alienation. It follows Khalid, a young Muslim boy who feels excluded because of his religious background, and who finds strength by drawing inspiration from Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film was among the few Marathi movies selected for screening at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.