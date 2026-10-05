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  • /Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra: How much did Bigg Boss 18 contestant earn? Net worth, cash prize & rewards revealed

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra: How much did Bigg Boss 18 contestant earn? Net worth, cash prize & rewards revealed

Khatron Ke Khiladi 2026 winner: Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra lifted the winner's trophy after defeating finalist Rithvik Dhanjani to emerge victorious in the show's 15th season.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra: How much did Bigg Boss 18 contestant earn? Net worth, cash prize & rewards revealed
Image Credit: @avinash_world/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra: How much did Bigg Boss 18 contestant earn? Net worth, cash prize & rewards revealed
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