/Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra: How much did Bigg Boss 18 contestant earn? Net worth, cash prize & rewards revealed

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner announced: Television actor and Bigg Boss 18 alum Avinash Mishra emerged as the winner of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the grand finale saw Avinash defeat fellow finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry), who finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
The popular reality show made its much-anticipated return to television following a two-year hiatus. Upon being announced as the champion by host Rohit Shetty, an emotional Avinash broke down in tears on stage before lifting the coveted trophy.
Along with the winner's trophy, Avinash was awarded a total cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The comprehensive prize package also included a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Swift car and an all-expenses-paid Europe tour.
Born on December 9, 1995, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the 30-year-old actor began his entertainment career through commercial advertisements before making his television debut in 2017. Over his nearly decade-long career in the industry, Avinash gained widespread recognition for his performances in popular daily soaps, including Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Nath: Zewar Ya Zanjeer, as well as his stint on Bigg Boss 18.
Hailing from a family with roots in Bihar, Avinash was raised in Raipur by his parents, Ravi Mishra and Sangeeta Mishra, alongside his brother, Akshay Kumar Mishra. According to media reports, the actor's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore, built through his work in television serials, brand endorsements, and reality show appearances.
Actor Avinash Mishra delivered an emotional speech following his victory on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, revealing that lifting the winner's trophy marked the very first award of his decade-long career in the entertainment industry.
As host Rohit Shetty officially announced his name as the winner of the stunt-based reality show, Avinash broke down in tears on stage. Reflecting on his journey, the actor shared a heartfelt moment with Rohit Shetty, recalling his past struggles with recognition.
Avinash disclosed that over the past ten years, he had been nominated for various roles and attended numerous award ceremonies, but had never managed to take a trophy home until now.
Celebrating his milestone victory, Avinash took to Instagram to share pictures from the grand finale, attributing the accomplishment to persistence and resilience.
"10 years of the journey. 10 years of showing up. And today, I finally hold my first trophy. Maybe the real victory was never giving up on myself," Avinash captioned his post.
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