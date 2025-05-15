New Delhi: IMDb presented 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award to Khauf star Monika Panwar. The award recognizes strong performers on the Popular Indian Celebrities list published every Monday on the IMDb app. The list charts the page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, and has proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment.

Panwar stars in the horror web series Khauf, streaming on Prime Video, where she essays the role of Madhu, a young woman who moves to Delhi from her hometown in Gwalior. The series has received critical acclaim and has been praised by fans for its gripping narrative and impactful performances, receiving a rating of 7.5/10 by IMDb customers. Following the show’s success, Panwar has ranked in the top 10 of Popular Indian Celebrities list twice, including reaching the No. 2 spot two weeks ago. Panwar’s earlier credits includeJamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Choona, and Gaanth: Chapter One: Jamnaa Paar.

“I am a big, big fan of IMDb,” shared Monika Panwar. “For me, cinema and IMDb have always gone hand in hand. So, this is a very special award, and my first as an actor. I believe the most important thing is when your work reaches people and they resonate with it. Since this award is fan-driven, I’m so glad they felt connected with my character in Khaufand have given so much love to our show. I’m very grateful for this.”

View the award presentation video here. IMDb customers can also add films and shows from Panwar’sfilmography and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at imdb.com/watchlist.

Previous IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award recipients include Zahan Kapoor, Kani Kusruti, Sharvari, NitanshiGoel,Bhuvan Arora, Adarsh Gourav, Ashley Park, Ayo Edebiri, and Regé-Jean Page.



