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Khushbu Sundar backs Janhvi Kapoor over morphed AI video from Devara

Khushbu Sundar extended support to Janhvi Kapoor following the circulation of a morphed AI video from Devara, joining Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Vijay Deverakonda in demanding legal action against the misuse of deepfake technology.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Khushbu Sundar backs Janhvi Kapoor over morphed AI video from Devara
Image Credit: IMDb/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Khushbu Sundar backs Janhvi Kapoor over morphed AI video from Devara
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