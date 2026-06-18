/Khushbu Sundar's daughter Anandita shuts down trolls calling her 'trans person', says 'they are great'; denies taking Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss

New Delhi: Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter Anandita recently opened up on a lot of things personal - from shutting trolls to commenting on her immense weight loss. Speaking on the JFW podcast, Anandita reacted to how some haters frequently compare her to a transgender person in an attempt to mock her.
Anandita shut down trolls who commented on her appearance comparing her to a trans person. She said, "See, I think transgender people are beautiful. Right? I think they’re great, I think they’re so nuanced and beautiful. And I know many transgender people who are just the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met in my life. But when I open Instagram, people’s favourite ‘insult’ to use with me is that I look like a trans person. So, this is not only mean to me. You’re also homophobic. You’re also ignorant."
“First of all, I don’t think being trans or looking like a trans person is an insult, right? But, this is what I see more than anything else. I am a woman. You know what, more than anything, I try to go through life being as kind as I can be. I can’t control other people. All I know is these people are unkind. The saddest part is that most people in the world are. If I post a photo, most of the comments are about how ugly I am. I have developed a thick skin, but isn’t that such a sad thing?" she added.
Anandita dismissed rumours of taking any medication or undergoing surgery for her weight loss transformation. “I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019. So, it took me seven years to get here,” she said.
Anandita added that she was mocked for being overweight as a teenager and is now facing assumptions about how she lost weight. “I realised that the hate will never stop."
Anandita shared how she and her elder sister Avantika, were 'chubby kids' who later became obese.
On the work front, Anandita has previously worked with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Thug Life. She is also working on Meesaya Murukku 2, the sequel to Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s 2017 semi-biographical film.
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