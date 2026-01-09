Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Part Ways After Dating For 2 Years? All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Looks like, the season of celebrity break-ups is here! After rumours about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's alleged break-up shook the internet, now another B-Town couple of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have reportedly ended their relationship.

Khushi and Vedang started off their showbiz journey together with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, and ever since there have been rumours about them dating each other. However, TOI quoted film journalist Vicky Lalwani, as sharing that the duo has decided to split and are no longer together. The reason behind their break-up is not known as of now.

Several social media pages also discussed about their alleged break-up news.

Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Dating History

Both Khushi and Vedang began dating soon after 'The Archies' was released and for last 2 years were often spotted together at several film events and Bollywood parties. They even attended ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party together and have been papped on many occasions.

However, neither Khushi nor Vedang has publicly commented on the reports so far.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Nadaaniyan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan and will next be seen in Mom 2 alongside Karishma Tanna.

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina will be seen with Sharvari in Imtiaz Ali's next. The shooting of the film has begun and will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles.