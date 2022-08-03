New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her dramatic eye make-up. She captioned the photo, “In between changes'' with a ghost emoji. The star kid was dressed in a shiny blue and green dress with a deep plunging neckline and had dramatic cat eyes with loads of highlighter on her face. Khushi had her hair gelled up and wore multiple hair clips.

From ‘The Archies’ co-star Suhana Khan to cousin Shanaya Kapoor, many people from the industry reacted to the diva’s post. ‘Wowwowww,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana commented with a heart emoji. Shanaya Kapoor also dropped multiple red heart emojis on the post. Khushi’s best friend and director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliya Kashyap commented, “unrealllllll”.

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted at the premiere of her sister Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ along with father Boney Kapoor. While she is yet to make her acting debut, Khushi Kapoor is quite popular and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Khushi will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next titled ‘The Archies’ alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The cast of the film recently finished a shooting schedule in Ooty. In May this year, Netflix India had shared a video announcing the cast of ‘The Archies’. Other than the star kids, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. The film is set in 1960s India and follows the journey of a musical band. It has been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby Films and Graphic India.