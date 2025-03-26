Khushi Kapoor Keen To Explore Thriller-Horror Movie, Looks Stunning On Grazia India Cover!

New Delhi: Generation-next star Khushi Kapoor is slowly making her own niche space in the showbiz world. In the Grazia India’s March Cover, the young and stunning star opens up on her film journey so far. With three films in her kitty, Khushi has struck a chord with the younger generation.

She told Grazia India, about her movie journey, the mindset that fuels her performances, and the self-care rituals that keep her grounded amid the whirlwind of stardom.

Khushi Kapoor made her film debut with The Archies (2023). She has since starred in romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan.

Reflecting on her craft, Kapoor shares her biggest lesson, “You need to feel the emotions that your character is feeling and go through those same emotional beats, otherwise it comes across a bit inauthentic.”

Eager to explore new dimensions as an actor, Kapoor dreams of stepping into deeper, more intense narratives. She shares, "I’ve always been curious to see what the process of a thriller-horror movie would look like; maybe not completely horror, but something a bit darker than the movies I’ve done so far. I like doing dramatic and emotional scenes, so I think it would be interesting to make a film that was heavier on those kinds of notes."

When it comes to her creative approach, Kapoor enjoys adding a personal touch to her characters, “I like making mood boards and sending them to my directors just so they know what kind of vision I have for the character. It’s about offering a fresh perspective and creating something collaborative.”

As for beauty and wellness, Kapoor believes in keeping things simple and effective. She says, “I like to oil my hair when I’m not shooting and indulge in hair spas. With skincare, I’ve noticed that the less I do, the better. A good moisturiser and vitamin C serum are my essentials. Staying moisturised is my thing.”