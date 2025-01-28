Khushi Kapoor Opens Up About Getting Nose Job & Lip Fillers; ‘Plastic Is Not An Insult’

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor has candidly addressed her cosmetic enhancements, stating that “plastic is not an insult.” In an interview during promotions for her upcoming film Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan, Khushi opened up about getting a nose job and lip fillers.

When asked about her decision to admit to undergoing cosmetic procedures, Khushi said, “I don’t think it’s such a big deal. People feel they’ll get hate if they admit it, but there’s going to be hate anyway.” She added, “This term ‘plastic’… people think it’s the biggest insult you can give someone. But it’s not bad if someone gets work done. The problem arises when people enhance themselves and claim to be completely natural, setting unrealistic beauty standards. It’s unfair to younger boys and girls who look up to you. Honesty is important", she told to Curly Tales.

Khushi first confirmed getting a nose job and lip fillers in August 2024, responding to a comment on Instagram. Her candidness was met with praise from fans, who lauded her for her honesty.

Currently, Khushi is busy promoting her Bollywood debut Loveyapa, after her successful OTT debut with The Archies. Her openness about cosmetic enhancements has sparked conversations around the stigma attached to such procedures in the entertainment industry.