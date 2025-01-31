New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor, set to mark her theatrical debut in Advait Chandan’s directorial Loveyappa, has found herself at the center of speculation about her personal life. The Archies actress dropped a new Instagram post that took the internet by storm. In the picture, she is seen hugging a mystery man in a hoodie, leaving netizens buzzing—who is he? Has she just soft-launched her boyfriend?

Have A Look At The Post :

She captioned the romantic post, "He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon." This lovey-dovey caption only added fuel to the speculation.

Who Is The Mystry Guy?

Khushi Kapoor's latest post has set the internet buzzing with questions—Is she dating someone? Who is the mystery guy? Is it a film promotion? Or something else? Since the post dropped, the comment section has been flooded with speculation. Some netizens named Ibrahim Ali Khan, while others guessed Vedang Raina. One joked, "It’s just Janhvi wearing a hoodie," while another asked, "Kaun hai yeh banda P?" A comment even claimed, "It’s Ibrahim Ali Khan! Their new movie Naadaniyan is coming soon."

Social media is now debating whether it’s Ibrahim or Vedang, but Khushi has yet to make an official statement.

Is Khushi Kapoor Dating Vedang Raina?

Khushi Kapoor is rumored to be dating her Archies co-star Vedang Raina. The two have been spotted together at multiple parties, and Khushi was even seen wearing a custom pendant with Vedang's name. This has further fueled dating speculations, though neither Khushi nor Vedang has made an official statement yet.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is set to star alongside Junaid Khan in Loveyappa, marking the theatrical debut for both. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his debut with Dharma Productions' Sarzameen. Vedang Raina was last seen in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt.