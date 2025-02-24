Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Awkwardly Interact With Fans During Their Vacation

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, took a much-needed vacation abroad. While the couple was enjoying their getaway, a video of their interaction with fans surfaced online, sparking a debate among netizens.

The viral clip, reportedly filmed at an open-air restaurant in Europe, shows Kiara and Sidharth being approached by a group of enthusiastic fans. Dressed casually yet stylishly, Sidharth was seen sporting a white T-shirt layered under a denim jacket, while Kiara stunned in a mustard-coloured flowy outfit. Fans gathered around them, engaging in conversation and clicking selfies, but it was their seemingly awkward body language that caught everyone’s attention.

At one point, the couple exchanged glances and smiled, but many social media users felt that they were uncomfortable and wished for some privacy. The video, originally shared on Reddit, quickly gained traction, with fans divided over the encounter.

“Siddy and Kiara look like they want to escape so bad. Sidharth standing awkwardly behind the group photo is so relatable,” one user commented. Another added, “It looks like a classic case of vacation breakfast peace getting disrupted. Sid is every introvert here.”

Some users defended the couple, highlighting how overwhelming it must be to have their private moments interrupted. “Why can’t people just leave them alone? It’s their vacation, not a fan meet-and-greet,” a comment read. Others praised them for handling the situation gracefully, with one fan writing, “They still entertained the fans despite looking visibly tired. So much for people calling Kiara rude.”

While celebrity sightings are exciting for fans, the video has reignited conversations about respecting personal space, especially when stars are off-duty. Despite the awkwardness, Kiara and Sidharth remained cordial, proving once again why they are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.