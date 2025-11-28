Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Baby Girl's Name - Check Here
Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Baby Girl's Name
Bollywood’s newest addition, a baby girl, has finally been given a beautiful name. On Friday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to introduce their newborn daughter.
Sharing a photo of themselves holding the baby’s tiny feet, they wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा.”
Fans and friends alike flooded the couple with warm wishes.
While Kiara and Sidharth haven’t revealed exactly how they chose the name, their Instagram post hints that it may have been inspired by the Hebrew name Sarah, which means “princess.”
