KIARA ADVANI SIDHARTH MALHOTRA BABY NAME

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Baby Girl's Name - Check Here

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Baby Girl's Name

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Baby Girl's Name - Check Here(Image: X)

Bollywood’s newest addition, a baby girl, has finally been given a beautiful name. On Friday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to introduce their newborn daughter.

Sharing a photo of themselves holding the baby’s tiny feet, they wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा.”

Fans and friends alike flooded the couple with warm wishes.

While Kiara and Sidharth haven’t revealed exactly how they chose the name, their Instagram post hints that it may have been inspired by the Hebrew name Sarah, which means “princess.”

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

