KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani shares heartfelt tribute to former Merchant Navy Captain and father-in-law Sunil Malhotra after his demise: 'You welcomed me with open arms...'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, passed away, prompting heartfelt tributes from family and film industry colleagues.

|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Kiara Advani shares heartfelt tribute to former Merchant Navy Captain and father-in-law Sunil Malhotra after his demise: 'You welcomed me with open arms...'(Source: kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram)

New Delhi: Grief has enveloped the Malhotra family as actor Sidharth Malhotra mourns the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra. The family's loss has drawn heartfelt tributes, including an emotional note from his wife, Kiara Advani.

Following the demise of Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, Sidharth shared a moving message remembering his father as a man defined by values and quiet resilience. In his note, the actor described him as "a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture," adding that he lived by "values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

The tribute reflected the deep bond the two shared. Over the years, Sidharth has often spoken publicly about his admiration for his father, crediting him as a constant source of inspiration and guidance in both life and career.

Actor Kiara also penned a heartfelt message remembering her father-in-law with love and gratitude. "From the very beginning- you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all," she captioned the post.

Remembering his warmth and generosity, Kiara added that his love for his family was "at the center of everything" he did. She wrote about his quiet strength, gentle heart, and the legacy of "gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love" he leaves behind.

Friends and colleagues from the film industry also sent condolences to the family.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So sorry Sid. My condolences"

Soni Razdan wrote, "This is so sad - so sorry for your loss. Losing a father is really hard. Take care of your mom and yourself."

Alia Bhatt also left a heart emoticon in the comments section.

The loss comes during a significant personal year for the couple, who welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025. 

