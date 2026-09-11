/Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and top Bollywood stars embrace viral 1980s AI retro trend

The vibrant aesthetic of the 1980s has made a major comeback on social media, with top Bollywood celebrities jumping on a viral Instagram trend featuring retro-inspired digital makeovers created using artificial intelligence. From dramatic hairstyles to neon outfits, stars are sharing nostalgic avatars that reimagine them in the golden era of vintage cinema and pop culture.
Among the most talked-about posts, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories to share an AI-generated image featuring herself alongside husband Sidharth Malhotra, posing as a classic 1980s film couple. Adding a promotional touch, Kiara set the post to the romantic track "Samjho Na" from Sidharth's upcoming release, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest.
Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal also participated in the trend with matching retro looks. The couple posed in acid-wash denim jeans and neon pink jackets, with Sonakshi captioning the image: "Type into ChatGPT what would I have looked like in the 80s."
Meanwhile, politician and AAP leader Raghav Chadha shared a series of AI-crafted pictures featuring him with wife Parineeti Chopra, affectionately writing: "Born in the ‘80s. Together in every timeline."
Several other prominent personalities embraced the vintage aesthetic with unique twists. Actor Ameesha Patel posted an upbeat 80s workout-inspired portrait wearing a neon-pink one-shoulder top, denim shorts, leg warmers, and sneakers while posing atop a giant boombox.
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan underwent a dramatic transformation into a classic 1980s Bollywood hero, complete with flowing long hair and vibrant retro tailoring. Taking a step even further back, Shruti Haasan shared a stylised image drawing inspiration from the iconic fashion of the 1960s. Additional stars joining the trend included Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Saba Ali Khan, both sharing personalised AI retro avatars.
Creating a personalised 1980s photo using AI tools has become increasingly accessible for social media users:
Image Upload: Upload a clear, well-lit photograph to a generative AI image tool like ChatGPT.
Prompt Instructions: Request the tool to transform the subject into an 80s-inspired setting while preserving their recognisable facial features.
Key Visual Elements: Specify classic details such as voluminous blowout hairstyles, bold neon clothing, acid-wash denim, vintage interiors, warm lighting, faded film grain, and cassette or boombox props.
Refinement: Adjust specific attributes, such as changing outfits, adjusting background elements, or tweaking hair texture, without losing facial resemblance.
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