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  • /Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and top Bollywood stars embrace viral 1980s AI retro trend

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and top Bollywood stars embrace viral 1980s AI retro trend

Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha, have embraced a viral social media trend using generative AI to reimagine themselves in vibrant 1980s retro avatars.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and top Bollywood stars embrace viral 1980s AI retro trend
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and top Bollywood stars embrace viral 1980s AI retro trend
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