Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy with a cutesy pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced the good news of expecting their second child via social media on Wednesday. The duo dropped a cutesy and heartwarming photo which included their daughter Saraayah.
Kiara Advani wrote: Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude
Reacting to the good news, many celeb friends congratulated the couple. Karan Johar wrote: Love love you, while Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoticon.
Others who commented included Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar among others.
Kiara and Sidharth were blessed with daughter Saraayah in November last year. The actress resumed work and starred with Yash in Toxic this year and Sidharth was seen recently in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film did a decent business at the box office and is inspired by the real Van Devi Temple situated in Bihta near Patna and its folklore.
Earlier, on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Kiara said she feels like a 'completely different person' before and after becoming a mother.
In her March 2026 interview with Grazia, Kiara actor opened up about how motherhood has shaped her. "I've become more of a tigress," she said, referring to the intense feeling of protection that new mothers feel towards their babies. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra also shared experiencing similar emotions when they first embraced parenthood.
"The way I see life now, it is through a completely different lens. It's like nothing else matters, and at the same time, everything matters," Kiara added.
Speaking about her relationship with Sidharth, she said, "Before marriage, Sidharth and I had the same banter and had fun travelling, so those things still remain. We also watch movies together, and since we look at it as cinema lovers or as the audience, as well as actors, we get excited to discuss it."
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