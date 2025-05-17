Advertisement
KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani: 'Still Soaking In..' All The Love For Her Met Gala Debut

Kiara Advani makes history as the first Indian actress to walk the Met Gala carpet pregnant.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kiara Advani: 'Still Soaking In..' All The Love For Her Met Gala Debut (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kiara Advani has made a lasting impression at the Met Gala 2025, topping Lefty's "Top Key Voices" list with a staggering earned media value (EMV) of $15.3 million. This impressive feat surpasses global icons like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Kiara's Met Gala debut was historic, marking the first time an Indian actress has walked the carpet while pregnant. The actress expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support on social media, sharing a heartfelt message and video from the event.

"Still soaking it all in… Grateful for all the love, kindness, and celebration," Kiara wrote, thanking her fans for making her moment special.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara's choice of Indian designer Bravehearts added a personal touch to her look, celebrating motherhood and her roots. As she embarks on her motherhood journey, Kiara's Met Gala appearance has been hailed as a milestone moment for Indian cinema.

