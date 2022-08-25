NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani wants Sidharth Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt in her bride squad, Karan Johar reacts

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were rumoured to be in a long term relationship and the couple later parted ways due to unknown reasons.

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:37 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kiara Advani wants Sidharth Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt in her bride squad, Karan Johar reacts

Mumbai: Karan Johar prepared a bunch of saucy questions for the `Kabir Singh` duo - Shahid and Kiara Advani, as they appeared in the eighth episode of the show on Thursday. He made sure he got both of them to be fun and chatty about their personal lives, relationships, and funny encounters in life! Kiara and Shahid did open up a lot about their personal lives and the show was, overall, quite an entertaining watch.

One fun bit from Kiara`s rapid-fire, however, has been one of the highlights of the fun episode. In the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Kiara which celebrity would she love to have in her bride squad, and Kiara, very fondly answered, "Alia Bhatt".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)


Kiara said, "I`d really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her, she is so cute."

Karan then got confused, and said, "In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)


He then said, "Marrying Sidharth Malhotra with Alia Bhatt in the bride’s quad is quite cool".

Shahid also added, "Maybe...it might just be cool".

It's important to highlight here that Sidharth and Alia were rumoured to be dating while they were shooting for their film `Kapoor and Sons`.

Coming back to the episode, Karan and Shahid teased Kiara throughout the show about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Karan even got her to somewhat admit her relationship with Sidharth. Kiara revealed in the show that Sidharth Malhotra is "more than a close friend" to her.

Karan and Shahid kept pulling her leg by saying that going by the way Kiara is talking, maybe she`s ready for marrying Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara and Sidharth sparked relationship rumours while they were shooting for their movie `Shershaah`. The couple has been spotted together by paparazzi on various occasions ever since.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in `Thank God,` alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. He will be also seen in an action thriller `Yodha` opposite Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna and in `Mission Majnu` alongside south actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and in `Satyaprem Ki Katha` along with Kartik Aaryan.

Live Tv

EntertainmentKiara AdvaniSidharth MalhotraAlia BhattKaran JoharKoffee With Karan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?