New Delhi: New mom Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday on July 31 and the makers of War 2, her upcoming film, dropped the first romantic track 'Aavan Jaavan'. Soon after the song was teased, what caught everyone's attention is not just the mushy chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara but also her super sleek bikini body. FYI, this is the first time that Kiara is seen flaunting her bikini look in a movie.

But, how did she get that hot bod? Well, her nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia, spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed what the actress ate to get that massive transformation. Nicole Linhares Kedia said, "Kiara had a fairly clean eating style; she loves ghar ka khana, but for this transformation, the biggest challenge was dialling in her macros, specifically increasing her protein intake while keeping her in a steady caloric deficit. We had to be extremely precise. Our goal was to tone and build lean muscle while reducing body fat, and that meant every ingredient had to be measured, even down to the oil used in cooking or a few shavings of parmesan on her Buddha Bowl. It wasn’t about removing foods she loved, but optimising what she ate to align with getting her into her best shape.”

Kiara Advani's Breakfast Diet

The actress had a rigourous training sessions amid long shooting hours but despite that didn’t compromise on her morning routine. She would start her ay with high-protein breakfast — a staple being pancakes made with oat flour, walnut flour, and protein powder. These were finished off with natural sweeteners like monk fruit extract or maple syrup and fresh toppings such as berries and homemade hazelnut butter. This hearty, nutrient-dense meal helped sustain her energy levels throughout the day.

What Kiara Ate For Lunch And Dinner

Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed that lunch and dinner were planned in a way that the food is nutritious and enjoyable at the same time. Kiara’s meals often featured lean proteins like grilled chicken or light chicken curries. These were accompanied by an assortment of fiber- and vitamin-rich vegetables such as asparagus and baby potatoes, along with avocado, vegetable crudités, and innovative sides like edamame pesto hummus. The meals were tailored based on Kiara’s physical output each day—offering fuel without weighing her down. Excessive fats or processed foods were avoided instead leaning into vibrant, flavourful ingredients that kept her energized and sharp.

What Was Kiara's Post-Workout Drink?

She said, "Kiara turned to a rooted, age-old Indian remedy for post-workout replenishment—sattu chhaas. This cooling beverage, made with roasted Bengal gram flour, cumin powder, and fresh coriander leaves, provided a protein-rich, hydrating boost without unnecessary additives. She remained true to her cultural roots while enhancing her recovery process. It served as a fitting example of how traditional Indian dietary elements can support even the most demanding fitness journeys."

About War 2

War 2 is an upcoming action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala - the sixth instalment in the Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

This film has many firsts for Kiara. It marks her first-ever collaboration with YRF and Hrithik Roshan. Besides, the actress will be seen donning a bikini for the first time on-screen.

War 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14 2025 in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil languages respectively.