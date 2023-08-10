Kiara Advani's Floral Flowy Corset Mermaid Gown Brings Out The Sexy In Her - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently turned heads at an event wearing a flowy floral corset gown. Her strapless corset-feel dress with a floral design had tulle layers with a long floor-touching train. She also posted her breathtaking pictures on Instagram, sending fans into a tizzy.

Kiara Advani was styled for the event by fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr and assisted by makeup artist Mehak Oberoi. The gorgeous flowy gown is by Gauri & Nainika. Her burgundy lips also stole the show. Take a look here:

Many fans commented on her video from the event. One person wrote: She became 100 times more gorgeous after marriage. Another one said: Always radiating never dying Barbie-core energy!

Recently, Kiara and hubby Sidharth Malhotra were headed to the picturesque Italy to celebrate her birthday.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The film won a million hearts for its storyline and actors' performances. The movie was helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

Next, she has director Shankar's next, 'Game Changer', opposite actor Ram Charan. And now buzz is strong that she might replace Priyanka Chopra in the much-hyped Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.