Kiara-Sidharth Announce Pregnancy; From Karan Johar To Sonakshi Sinha, B-Town Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, shared the happy announcement on social media with a heartwarming post that garnered immediate attention and love from the film industry. B-Town celebs, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shilpa Shetty, Ektaa Kapoor, Sharvari, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, and Karan Johar, among others, flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Sonu Sood commented, “Congratulations.” Ektaa Kapoor wrote, “Raaaaaatan will truly be lambiyaaan sleepless nights are here.” Samantha said, “Omg congratulations."

Shilpa commented, “Awwwww congratulations are in order.” Rakul expressed her excitement, writing, “Omggggg congratulations guys so so happy.” Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations, you guys, best news ever.” Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey.” Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Neena Gupta wrote, “Congratulations.”

"Omg how sweeeeet!!! Congratulations you guys," wrote Sonakshi. Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with the couple, took to his social media handles to shower love on Kiara and Sidharth.

Announcing the good news, Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on Instagram, writing, “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

The couple shared an image, which shows hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties with delicate ribbon bows.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, with only their close family and friends present. Following the intimate wedding, the couple celebrated with a grand, star-studded reception in Mumbai.

They first met while working together on their 2021 film "Shershaah." In the critically acclaimed war drama, Sidharth portrayed Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. It is reported that their relationship blossomed during the film's shoot.

Despite rumors circulating since 2020 about their relationship, neither Kiara Advani nor Sidharth Malhotra addressed it publicly. However, filmmaker Karan Johar seemed to confirm the relationship in 2022 when he casually mentioned on Koffee With Karan that Sidharth was indeed dating Kiara.