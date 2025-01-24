Kichcha Sudeep Declines Karnataka State Award For Best Actor, Says '' Decision Made For Various Personal Reasons....''

Bengaluru: Actor Kichcha Sudeep has declined the Karnataka State Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2019 sports drama 'Pailwaan'.

Taking to his X account on Thursday, the actor shared his reasons for turning down the honor and stated that he had stopped accepting awards years ago due to personal reasons.

"Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, it is truly a privilege to have received the state award in the Best Actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honor. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold," he wrote.

Sudeep further added that he wanted the award to go to someone who would "appreciate" it more, writing, "There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it. My dedication to entertaining people has always been without the expectation of awards, and this acknowledgment from the jury alone serves as a significant boost for me to continue striving for excellence."

"This recognition is, in itself, my reward. I sincerely apologize to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment my decision may cause, and I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen. Once again, I thank the honorable members of the jury and the state government for recognizing my work and considering me for this award," he added.

The State Annual Film Awards for 2019 were announced by the Karnataka government on Wednesday. Kichcha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda won the Best Actor and Actress awards. Sudeep was honored for his performance in 'Pailwaan', while Anupama received recognition for her role in 'Trayambakam'.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is set to star in director Anup Bhandari's upcoming film 'Billa Ranga Baasha'. The film's concept video was unveiled last year on Sudeep's 51st birthday.

'Billa Ranga Baasha' is set to release in all major languages, though further details of the film have yet to be revealed.