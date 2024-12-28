Kichcha Sudeep Shares Rare Praise For 'Puli' Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay

Kichcha Sudeep, the Kannada superstar, recently opened up about his former co-star Thalapathy Vijay, making a rare and heartfelt comment about the Tamil actor. The duo shared screen space in the 2015 Tamil fantasy action film 'Puli,' and while years have passed since their collaboration, their mutual respect remains unwavering.

Kichcha Sudeep on Thalapathy Vijay: 'A Big Dreamer'

During a promotional interview for his latest film 'Max,' Kichcha Sudeep was asked to share the first thought that comes to mind when he hears the name Thalapathy Vijay. Without hesitation, the actor praised Vijay’s visionary mindset and unparalleled focus.

“Vijay sir is a big dreamer. Big dreamer and very focused. Very, very focused. No one has clarity like him. He knows what to do and where to do it. He does it very accurately,” Kichcha Sudeep remarked, highlighting Vijay’s determination and precision.

Revisiting Puli: A Memorable Collaboration

This isn’t the first time Kichcha Sudeep has spoken fondly about Thalapathy Vijay. In an earlier interview with Galatta, Sudeep reminisced about their time on the sets of 'Puli.'

“Puli was a big thing that Vijay was doing; they had a dream of wanting a big film, and I catered myself there. Also, getting to work with Vijay. Not that it was a requirement for me, but I was made to feel that I am wanted there," he said, appreciating the vision behind the film and the collaborative spirit on set.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Latest Release 'Max'

On the professional front, Kichcha Sudeep’s latest film, Max, has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences. Within days of its release, the movie has been lauded for its gripping action sequences, stunning visual effects, and engaging screenplay.

Fans on social media have showered Max with praise, applauding Sudeep’s performance and the film’s overall execution.

Kichcha Sudeep’s comments about Thalapathy Vijay further underscore the camaraderie and mutual admiration that exists between these two powerhouse performers. While their collaboration on Puli may be in the past, the respect they share continues to inspire fans across regions.