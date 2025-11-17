Advertisement
KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian Admits Using Chatgpt For 'Legal Advice', Says She Failed Tests

Calling ChatGPT her "frenemy", the SKIMS founder revealed how it would give her sassy responses.

Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Kim Kardashian Admits Using Chatgpt For 'Legal Advice', Says She Failed TestsPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles Kim Kardashian has not been on very friendly terms with ChatGPT! In a recent conversation, Kim revealed how she used the AI platform for "legal advice" and ended up failing.

On being asked if she ever used ChatGPT, Kim said, "I use it for legal advice. So when I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture, snap it and put it in there."

On being asked about how the chatbot worked for her, she added, "They're always wrong. It has made me fail tests. All the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail. Why did you do this?' And it will talk back to me."

Calling ChatGPT her "frenemy", the SKIMS founder revealed how it would give her sassy responses.

"Then I will talk to it and say, 'Hey, you're gonna make me fail. How does that make you feel? That you need to really know these answers, I'm coming to you.' And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts, so you knew the answer all along'. They need to do better 'cause I'm leaning to them to really help me, and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong," she shared, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kim Kardashian studied law for six years through an apprenticeship program in California. Earlier in 2021, she spoke about passing the "bar exam".

On the other hand, Kim has also essayed the character of a lawyer in the legal drama titled 'All's Fair', focused on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. The show also features Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson. 

