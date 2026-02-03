Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spark dating buzz: net worth and social media followers compared - Who has more?

Lewis Hamilton-Kim Kardashian Dating Rumours: Kim Kardashian, the eldest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is reportedly dating Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, sparking widespread curiosity across entertainment and sports circles. While neither has confirmed the relationship, the rumoured pairing has fans speculating about whether the long-time friends could be headed toward something more serious.

According to The Sun, the two megastars were reportedly seen spending a romantic weekend together at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire.

Years of Friendship Before Romance Speculation

Although Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for years, they were never romantically linked until now. The two, according to the Times of India, first met at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014, when Kim was married to rapper Kanye West and Hamilton was in a long-term relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Over the years, Hamilton became more than just an acquaintance. He was invited to family gatherings, including Easter celebrations with the Kardashian-West clan. Kanye West later revealed that Hamilton had spent time at their home, even playing music in the studio during a family brunch. In the same year, Hamilton was also spotted in the VIP section when Kanye headlined Glastonbury, cementing his status as a trusted family friend.

Past Links to Kendall Jenner Resurface

Hamilton’s name was previously linked to Kim’s younger sister, model Kendall Jenner, after she attended the Monaco Grand Prix in 2015. The pair were spotted together on several occasions, but neither confirmed a romantic relationship.

At the time, Hamilton told E! News, “Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends.” Despite ongoing speculation, the connection was marked by discretion and privacy—traits Hamilton is known for when it comes to his personal life.

As interest in Hamilton’s dating history resurfaces in 2026, his past association with Kendall Jenner continues to draw attention, especially amid fresh rumours involving Kim Kardashian.

Age Difference and Public Interest

Kim Kardashian is 45, while Lewis Hamilton is 41.

Net Worth and Social Media Followers Comparison

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, largely driven by her beauty empire and media ventures. Lewis Hamilton’s net worth stands at approximately $70.5 million, earned through his highly successful Formula One career, endorsements, and business investments.

Lewis Hamilton has 42.2 million followers, while Kim Kardashian far surpasses him with 353 million followers.

Lewis Hamilton’s Dating History

Over the years, Hamilton has been romantically linked to several high-profile figures, including Nicole Scherzinger, Rita Ora, and Kendall Jenner. While his relationships have often attracted attention, Hamilton has consistently maintained a low profile when it comes to confirming personal details.