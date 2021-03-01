Kim Kardashian raises mercury with bold nude photoshoot, bares it all

NEW DELHI: 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the hottest properties in the entertainment fraternity. The reality TV star often breaks the internet with her bold pictures and videos that leave her fans in complete aww. The international celebrity recently took the internet by storm after she shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram. The photos shared by Kim were part of a promotional campaign for her brand SKIMS, which creates loungewear and shapewear.

It is a well-known fact that Kim loves to flaunt her hot bod and perfect curves whether that be in bikini pictures or nude photoshoots. However, in her recent post, Kardashian did not go all out. The internet sensation is wearing gorgeous skin-hugging SKIMS tights to cover her bottoms. Since the tights blended with her natural skin-tone, it gave us the illusion of nudity. She captioned the post as, "kims Tights SKIMS.COM." Her post has received over 6 million likes.

The mom of four recently made headlines after she filed papers for divorce with her husband Kanye West after 7 years of marriage. Kanye, a famous rapper and Kim, a socialite, got married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony in Florence, Italy and together they share four kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam aged 7-years-old, 5-years-old, 3-years-old and 1-year-old respectively.

According to a report by The Sun UK, "Irreconcilable differences" has been mentioned as the official reason behind the split in the divorce papers. Kim is the one who initiated the divorce proceedings but Kanye has been cooperative with the divorce paperwork. In relation to their kids, Fox News reported Kim is seeking joint and legal custody of the four children.