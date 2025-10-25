Kim Kardashian Reveals Doctors Found ‘Little Aneurysm’ During Routine MRI, Links It To Extreme Stress

New Delhi: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed a shocking health discovery; doctors found what she described as a “little aneurysm” in her brain during a routine MRI scan. The revelation surfaced in the preview of Season 7 of her reality series, The Kardashians.

Kardashian shared that medical experts believe the aneurysm may be linked to extreme stress.

The mother of four got emotional while discussing the diagnosis, acknowledging that the combination of her legal studies, parenting duties, and her ongoing battle with stress might have contributed to the health issue.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kim Breaks Down

In the trailer, Kim is seen breaking down as she opens up about her struggles. After revealing the aneurysm, the clip cuts to a tearful moment where she discusses her divorce from West.

“I’m happy it’s over,” she says. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

She later adds in another scene, “Last night I was like, ‘Why the f--- is this happening?’”

Also Read | Who Was Emman Atienza? Kuya Kim Atienza's Daughter Passes Away At 19: Know All About Her Demise, Final Post And Net Worth

What Is a Brain Aneurysm?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.” While they are relatively common, most are not life-threatening unless they rupture. If a rupture occurs, it can cause bleeding in the brain, a serious condition known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Stress Takes a Physical Toll

In the same episode, Kim revealed that her psoriasis, a chronic skin condition, had recently flared up again, something she attributes to increased stress.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she said. “I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Protecting Her Children Amid Public Scrutiny

Kim also opened up about trying to shield her children, North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6), from the controversies surrounding their father.

“They’re gonna know things,” she explained. “They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. My job as a mom is to make sure that when that behaviour happens, they’re protected.”

Reflecting on her relationship with West, Kim admitted she used to feel responsible for helping him through his struggles. “I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help,” she said. “This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

The Kardashians Season 7 airs Thursdays on Hulu.