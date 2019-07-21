Kim Kardashian shares an endearing picture of her sons

Washington DC: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian seems to be in awe of the bond her sons Saint and Psalm West share with each other.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star on Saturday shared an adorable photo of her sons on Instagram which shows 3-year-old Saint sleeping next to his brother, 10-week-old Psalm.

However, there is a twist! The mother of four revealed that wasn`t what was really going on."Saint said he`s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," she wrote.

"He always wants a pic to capture every moment," Kardashian West wrote, adding, "You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"

This is the third picture of the brothers that she shared after she and husband Kanye West welcomed Psalm on May 9. It seems Saint really loves the little bundle of joy and enjoys being with him.

Last week, KKW Beauty mogul posted a photo of the brothers cuddling up in bed."Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," she captioned the picture.

She and Kanye also share daughters North and Chicago.