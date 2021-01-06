Kim Kardashian to divorce husband Kanye West, reality star's sex tape got leaked years ago

New Delhi: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, American rapper Kanye West might soon be heading for a divorce, as per reports. People quoted sources as saying that Kim might soon file for divorce from her husband of almost 7 years.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," People quoted a source as saying.

Talking about Kanye’s reaction, the source said, "He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

As to the question of when Kim will file for a divorce, People quoted another source as saying, "it will happen eventually, but she’s waffling."

Kim is currently dwelling in Los Angeles with their four children - North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, while Kanye is living at his ranch in Wyoming.

The couple has been living "separate lives" after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, during his unsuccessful stint at the US presidential elections.

While campaigning in July 2020, Kanye had divulged extremely personal issues about his family and marriage.

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shot to international fame in 2007 after a sex tape featuring Kim and her then boyfriend R&B singer Ray J was leaked online.