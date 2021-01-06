हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian to divorce husband Kanye West, reality star's sex tape got leaked years ago

People quoted sources as saying that Kim might soon file for divorce from her husband of almost 7 years. 

Kim Kardashian to divorce husband Kanye West, reality star&#039;s sex tape got leaked years ago
File Photo

 New Delhi: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, American rapper Kanye West might soon be heading for a divorce, as per reports. People quoted sources as saying that Kim might soon file for divorce from her husband of almost 7 years. 

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," People quoted a source as saying. 

Talking about Kanye’s reaction, the source said, "He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.” 

As to the question of when Kim will file for a divorce, People quoted another source  as saying, "it will happen eventually, but she’s waffling."

Kim is currently dwelling in Los Angeles with their four children - North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, while Kanye is living at his ranch in Wyoming. 

The couple has been living "separate lives" after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, during his unsuccessful stint at the US presidential elections. 

While campaigning in July 2020, Kanye had divulged extremely personal issues about his family and marriage. 

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shot to international fame in 2007 after a sex tape featuring Kim and her then boyfriend R&B singer Ray J was leaked online. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kim KardashianKanye WestKim Kardashian Kanye West divorceKeeping Up with the Kardashians
Next
Story

Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut engage in another Twitter war, singer wonders this about her

  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M11S

Muradnagar case accused accepted crime of creating a crematorium by taking bribe