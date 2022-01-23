Kim Sharma stuns in a tropical theme bikini at the Bahamas, Leander Paes calls her ‘QUEEN’

New Delhi: Actress Kim Sharma ringed in her 42nd birthday on Friday (January 21) with her boyfriend and former tennis star Leander Paes. Kim shared stunning photos of herself in a tropical white and blue bikini sitting on a beach enjoying sun and sand at the Bahamas. She also wore a matching cute hat and gave photo credit to Leander. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far ! Happy birthday to me ! #42 @leanderpaes,” Kim captioned her post.

In the first photo, we can see Kim's back. She is looking sideways and smiling. Her black sunglasses are also visible in the picture. In the second photo, the actress raises both her hands andmade victory sign.

Check out her photos:

Replying to it, Leander commented, “Queen”. Kim's friends also commented on her hot photo. Actor Dino Morea wrote, "Happy happy happy birthday Kim loads of love & happiness to you." Actor Suniel Shetty also commented, "Happy happy Kim". Kim's debut film 'Mohabbatein' (2000) co-star Preeti Jhangiani wished her and wrote, "Love love this picture ! Happy birthday".

The tennis icon also took to Instagram to share a special note to wish his ladylove on her birthday. “Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial. My wish for you is a year as Magical as you,” wrote Leander.

Before the Bahamas, the beautiful couple was holidaying in the US. Kim had shared photos of her fun day out at Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida.

The rumours of Kim and Leander seeing each other first came out in August 2021, when their photos from an outing in Goa surfaced online. The two have however been very open about their relationship and often posts pictures with each other on Instagram.

Kim Sharma was previously dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. But the two broke up in 2019.