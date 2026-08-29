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  • /Kim Soo-hyun to make first South Korean public appearance since Kim Sae-ron controversy at fact music awards

Kim Soo-hyun to make first South Korean public appearance since Kim Sae-ron controversy at fact music awards

Actor Kim Soo-hyun will make his first public appearance in South Korea in over a year as an award presenter at The Fact Music Awards following the dismissal of underage dating charges against him.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Kim Soo-hyun to make first South Korean public appearance since Kim Sae-ron controversy at fact music awards
Image Credit: IMDb

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Kim Soo-hyun to make first South Korean public appearance since Kim Sae-ron controversy at fact music awards
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