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DEEPIKA PADUKONE

King leaked pics: Preggers Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan on film sets in Cape Town

King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, tapping on the Christmas holiday weekend.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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King leaked pics: Preggers Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan on film sets in Cape TownPic Courtesy: Reddit

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the top actresses, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced second pregnancy on social media, sharing the good news with fans a couple of days back. Garnering wishes and congratulatory messages, the duo was recently seen spotted at Mumbai airport flying off to an undisclosed location ahead of the Met Gala 2026. Now, looks like, it has been revealed where Dippy darling was off to!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s King sets Christmas 2026 release, makers drop fiery teaser- WATCH

Pregnant Deepika Padukone back to work

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Second time preggers Deepika Padukone joined one of her favourite co-stars Shah Rukh Khan on the film sets of King in Cape Town. Several pictures have been leaked from the shooting locale on social media platforms - sending fans into a tizzy. 

Deepika can be seen wearing a comfy breezy kaftan like dress with her hair open while SRK looks dapper in a black white striped shirt and Korean formal pants, with shades braving the sunlight. Check out the viral photos from Reddit: 

Deepika Padukone and SRK from the sets of KING in Cape Town, South Africa
by u/GiveMeSomeSunshine3 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Earlier, when Deepika and Ranveer were clicked at the Mumbai airport, waving goodbyes to the paps and fans, it was widely speculated that they might be headed to the Met Gala 2026 in NYC which begins this year on May 4.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Joins Shah Rukh Khan For ‘King’ After Exiting Kalki 2898 AD Sequel; Ranveer Singh Reacts

About King release, cast

King is an upcoming action thriller film co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The soundtrack is composed by Sachin–Jigar, while the film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, tapping on the Christmas holiday weekend. It reamins one of the most anticipated projects of this year. 

Interestingly, King will mark Deepika's 6th movie collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. She mde her movie debut with SRK in superhit movie Om Shanti Om, followed by Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan respectively.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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