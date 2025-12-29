Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKiran Rao Health Update: Director Undergoes Appendix Surgery, Gets Discharged From Hospital
KIRAN RAO

Kiran Rao Health Update: Director Undergoes Appendix Surgery, Gets Discharged From Hospital

Kiran Rao Health Update: Soon after opened up about her surgery, members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kiran Rao Health Update: Director Undergoes Appendix Surgery, Gets Discharged From HospitalPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently underwent appendix surgery. On Sunday, Kiran took to Instagram and shared her health update with her fans and followers. She also expressed her gratitude for the medical care she received.

"Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks. Immense gratitude for: - modern medicine (still can't understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter, thank god I'm not a doctor), - Dr Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team, - Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun, - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital's super care, - my friends and family who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips - an allergic reaction, sadly they're back to normal and unglam now...," she posted.

"Well, I've been discharged and I'm back home, ready to ease myself into the new year. 2025 has been good to me and mine, and here's hoping 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - AND BETTER AQI - for all. PS - the pics are: views from my hosp room, my Kim K lips , my name on the hospital ID tag , and me enjoying one of my first meals : photo courtesy Shefali @theolivebranch.store 
@khan.ira @nupur.shikhare," Kiran added.

A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

Soon after opened up about her surgery, members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. "Godspeed K," Karan Johar commented.

"Speedy recovery. Know the feeling. Had a surgery recently too. Life pans out . Teaches us! Wishing u good health n happiness in 2026! Cheers to what awaits," Saba Pataudi wrote. "K Rao Speedy Recovery," Zoya Akhtar wrote.

Kiran Rao is best known for directing films such as Dhobi Ghat and Laapataa Ladies. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

