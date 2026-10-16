Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Kiran Rao mocks ‘leave India’ notice to Imran Khan as actor prepares to challenge Mumbai police action in HC

Kiran Rao mocks ‘leave India’ notice to Imran Khan as actor prepares to challenge Mumbai police action in HC

Kiran Rao questioned the Mumbai Police’s directive asking actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28 following his protest detention, as Khan’s legal team readies a Bombay High Court appeal.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Kiran Rao mocks ‘leave India’ notice to Imran Khan as actor prepares to challenge Mumbai police action in HC
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mini Cooper Oxford Edition launched at Rs 55.5 lakh: What you get
2
3
4
5