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Kiran Rao on Gen Z relationships: ‘There is a sense of freedom’ in young generation

Kiran Rao says today’s youth have more freedom and openness in romantic relationships, reflecting a shift from the expectations placed on previous generations.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Kiran Rao on Gen Z relationships: ‘There is a sense of freedom’ in young generation

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kiran Rao on Gen Z relationships: ‘There is a sense of freedom’ in young generation
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