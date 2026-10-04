Kiran Rao on Gen Z relationships: ‘There is a sense of freedom’ in young generation

"I feel there is a sense of freedom. There is a sense of being uninhibited in the young generation as compared to, say, my generation. I mean, the world is a different place, and the ways of expressing yourself are very different, and so we wanted to explore that. Two young people, unattached, who are attracted to each other. What would be the next steps? And the unexpected things that happen when they make certain choices. I think there is fun in that. Because back in my time, the expectation was that you would only have a certain kind of relationship with a person. A physical relationship, or even being emotionally attached to a person after you had an arranged marriage with the person. Which is no longer the case", she told IANS.