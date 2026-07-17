/Kiran Rao supports Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike, as Aamir Khan says '3 Idiots' not based on him

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's recent comment on '3 Idiots' not being based on environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has triggered reactions on social media. While netizens are surprised by the clarification in the wake of the activists 2-week long hunger strike, actor's ex-wife Kiran Rao has joined other Bollywood celebrities and signed an open letter requesting Wangchuk to end his fast.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao shared her concern over his health in a long post. She wrote: “I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students. My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts."
She also changed her Instagram display picture to an image of the activist with the message, “I Support Sonam."
Kiran added, "It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?… it is shocking and inhumane. I urge the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard. #sonamwangchuk #neet #cockroachjanataparty"
Meanwhile, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan recently closed the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) with a special appearance for the screening of Lagaan. The actor was present at the post‑screening conversation reflecting on the film’s legacy 25 years after its release.
During the conversation, Aamir was asked about Sonam Wangchuk, whose life is widely believed to have inspired his character, Rancho, in the blockbuster 3 Idiots. Answering the question about the movie and his current health, Aamir said, “No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view."
The actor was further prodded on about Wangchuk's growing health concerns as he continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. “All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast,” Aamir said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.