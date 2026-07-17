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  • /Kiran Rao supports Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike, as Aamir Khan says '3 Idiots' not based on him

Kiran Rao supports Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike, as Aamir Khan says '3 Idiots' not based on him

Kiran Rao on Sonam Wangchuk: She changed her Instagram display picture to an image of the activist with the message, 'I Support Sonam.'

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Kiran Rao supports Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike, as Aamir Khan says '3 Idiots' not based on him
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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