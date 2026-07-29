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  • /Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.43 lakh in minutes after credit card hack

Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.43 lakh in minutes after credit card hack

Actor-producer Kirti Kulhari has reportedly lost Rs 2.43 lakh after cyber criminals allegedly hacked her mobile phone and credit card, carrying out multiple unauthorised transactions. A police case has been registered, and the Cyber Cell has launched an investigation to trace the accused.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.43 lakh in minutes after credit card hack
Image Credit: Kirti Kulhari, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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