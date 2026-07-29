/Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.43 lakh in minutes after credit card hack

A case has been registered with the Amboli police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the actress. As per the FIR, actress Kirti Kulhari, who lives in Versova area and supports her family through acting and film production, was at the Cinepolis theatre near Fun Republic Mall in the Andheri West area of Mumbai when she received an alert message on her mobile number about spending $2,525 on Aeromexico airline from the bank's credit card.