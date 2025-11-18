Advertisement
KIT HARINGTON

Kit Harington Breaks Silence On ‘Embarrassing’ Kissing Scene With ‘GOT’ Sibling Sophie Turner In New Movie

Kit recalled, "She was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn't see what I saw in it. I was like, 'These guys, these are lovers, right?' I felt very odd about that".

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 03:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kit Harington Breaks Silence On ‘Embarrassing’ Kissing Scene With ‘GOT’ Sibling Sophie Turner In New MoviePic Courtesy: Show Still

Los Angeles: The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington is speaking about the "embarrassing" moment when he had to kiss his co-star Sophie Turner in ‘The Dreadful’.

The 38-year-old actor had to stand on an "apple box" to give his gothic horror movie co-star, who plays Anne, the love interest of his alter ego Jago, a kiss because she is taller than him, reports ‘Female First UK’.

And shooting the scene felt "a bit weird" for the duo because they played siblings, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark, in the HBO drama, ‘Game of Thrones’.

Talking about the same, Kit told E! News, "It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she's about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the star felt uneasy when he discovered that he and Sophie's characters are lovers in ‘The Dreadful’.

Kit recalled, "She was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn't see what I saw in it. I was like, 'These guys, these are lovers, right?' I felt very odd about that”.

Nonetheless, he loved acting alongside Sophie, 29, again, as he said, "It was a good chance to be with her again and work together. What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again. It felt like being with family. It really did”.

‘The Dreadful’ is "set in the 15th century during the Wars of the Roses" and sees "Anne and her mother-in-law Morwen exist on the outskirts of society when someone from their past re-enters their life".

It also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Jonathan Howard. Elsewhere, Kit enjoyed working with 54-year-old actor Mark Wahlberg in the action-comedy film ‘The Family Plan 2’.

Kit, who plays Aidan in the Apple TV+ Christmas movie, told E! News, "It was gorgeous. I've seen his career and been like, 'That guy's extraordinary'. How he maintained his career over the years, how he maintained himself and his professionalism, he's a real inspiration”.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

