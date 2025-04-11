New Delhi: Amid the ongoing IPL buzz, KL Rahul is going viral for recreating an iconic scene from the critically acclaimed film Kantara. Following Delhi Capitals' thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday (April 8), the star cricketer celebrated in style.

After sealing the match with a winning six, Rahul drew a circle on the ground and stomped his bat in the center with authority, an homage that instantly caught the internet's attention.

In the post-match interview after the filmy win, Rahul shared the inspiration behind his 'Kantara' Style celebration.

KL Rahul shared that he feels a strong connection to his home turf and revealed that Kantara is his favorite film. He said, "This is a special place for me, that celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. So, ya just a tiny reminder that this ground, this home, this turf is where I have grown up and this is mine."

KL Rahul hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka, and takes great pride in his heritage. By expressing his love for Kantara, he showcased how deeply connected he is to his roots. He also mentioned that Kantara is his favorite film, as it beautifully presents Indian culture to the world.

Over the years, Kantara has become one of the biggest cultural brands in India, and the makers are all set to release its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, touted to be the biggest Indian film yet!

With its heartfelt narrative rooted in the heartlands of India and a powerful performance by Rishab Shetty, the film won hearts across the country. It deeply resonated with audiences as it authentically showcased Indian culture, leaving a lasting impact.

Kantara stands as a film that has portrayed India’s rich cultural heritage in its purest and most authentic form. Bringing Indian traditions to the global stage, the film is a fitting representation of the importance of Indian values and cultural depth. It highlights the regional tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' and the deep connection people share with it, underscoring its significance in their lives, a true reflection of India’s diverse heritage.

The highly anticipated prequel, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is set to release on 2nd October 2025.