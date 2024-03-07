Know All About The Celebrity Stylist Divyesh Talaviya Who Has Taken The Fashion Industry By Storm

We live in a country where choosing passion as a profession is not an ideal choice. There's only so much one can do, in general. However, Divyesh Talaviya is a man who made this choice and has made it work for him.





In the ultra-competitive world of celebrity fashion, it’s rare for outsiders to break in and reach icon status. But stylist-to-the-stars Divyesh Talaviya is crushing preconceived notions through his prodigious talent and sheer passion for style. Despite hailing from a traditional Gujarati family where careers in fashion were unthinkable, he charted his own path as a stylist, and the industry soon took note.Bitten by the glamour bug early on, a determined 10th-grade Divyesh began modeling and soaking up fashion knowledge through every shoot. Being a self-taught artist, he learned design basics often by assisting makeup artists and designers. From Gujju cinema sweethearts to Miss India winners, he was soon every celebrity’s first choice for an impeccable look.Today, at just 25, Divyesh boasts an illustrious clientele. The list includes TMKOC’s beloved Anjali (Sunayana Fozdar) and Hellaro’s National Award-winning star Niilam Paanchal. Besides these, Kinjal Dave, Shraddha Dangar, and other Gujarati entertainment icons also swear by his Midas touch. Whether dressing them up for inaugural events or traditional festive celebrations, Divyesh knows how to make stars shine brighter through statement ensembles.Yet his achievements speak beyond celebrity transformations. He helped newcomers in need, assisted designers struggling for exposure, and overcame tough personal odds himself through absolute dedication. Speaking of his journey, Divyesh says, “I had a complete roller coaster ride. The journey wasn’t easy. From haggling with family to carving a niche for myself in the industry, it was a tough but one-of-a-kind experience. I'm grateful to all those people who have made my process manageable and memorable. I believe there’s a lot to come.”As he continues to trailblaze while staying humble and loyal, Divyesh Talaviya proves that fashion favors the self-made who approach it with heart. The small-town boy has undoubtedly captured the glam world’s attention, and his soaring success is just getting started! Some of his recent projects include the web series Medal. Besides that, he has also styled many influencers. Speaking of his upcoming projects, Divyesh has many big weddings lined up. We wish this multifaceted soul all the best for his future.