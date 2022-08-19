NEW DELHI: Actor handsome looking guy Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7' and has been trending since then. The actor somewhat accepted on the show that he is dating her 'Shershaah' co-star Kiara Advani and even addressed questions about his marriage plans. It is known that Sidharth was previously in a long-term relationship with Alia Bhatt who is currently married to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Siddharth was questioned about the one quality he missed most about his ex in the most recent Koffee With Karan episode. He said, "Her cat," seeming to be referring to Alia Bhatt. Alia is known to be a huge cat lover and she has plenty of photos dedicated to her pet - Edward on her Instagram account.

Karan Johar, who is known to prod his guests about their relationship on his show, asked Sidharth if he had more relationships than the media was aware of during the rapid-fire section, to which the actor replied, "Yeah, I had a life before that."

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt debuted in Bollywood in 2012 with Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year'. Later, they teamed up again in 'Kapoor and Sons'. However, before the two could make their relationship official, they parted their ways. A few months later, Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and the two started dating.

Fans were heartbroken when Sidharth and Alia parted ways and it was being said that his growing proximity with Jacqueline Fernandez was the reason. However, Sidharth maintained that he was 'never dating' Jacqueline.