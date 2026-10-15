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  • /Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan spills the beans on having children someday, opens up about staying unmarried

Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan spills the beans on having children someday, opens up about staying unmarried

Koffee With Karan 9: Salman went on to explain that, for him, loneliness meant having nobody who wanted to be with you, adding that he did not believe this was the case with Karan.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan spills the beans on having children someday, opens up about staying unmarried
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Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan spills the beans on having children someday, opens up about staying unmarried
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