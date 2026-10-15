/Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan spills the beans on having children someday, opens up about staying unmarried

When Karan Johar asked Salman Khan who he considered his own, given that he belonged to everyone. Salman’s heartfelt response was simple: “Family”. Karan then opened up about his own sense of loneliness, admitting that not having a partner often made him feel alone. Salman, however, offered a different take on the subject, pointing out that Karan was fortunate to have his children and mother by his side.