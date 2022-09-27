Koffee with Karan: Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi's episode is the highest rated this season

New Delhi: The latest season of the show 'Koffee with Karan' has been high on the fun and the entertainment quotient, and watching Siddhant Chaturvedi rise and shine in the show was an absolute treat for the audience.

The actor shared the couch with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and discussed his work, love life, and the closet poet in him. While this was Siddhant’s debut appearance, he stole the entire show with his witty replies and charming gestures toward Katrina Kaif.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was amazing with his rapid-fire answers, which got him a hamper in return. His gentlemanly behaviour made him give the hamper to his co-star Katrina, which touched the audience's heart. Katrina also talked about how he met her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The entire episode was absolutely entertaining and a true treat for the audience. In the show, Siddhant also did not shy away from taking a jibe at nepotism, making that the talking point of the episode.

The rating of Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh starrer episode is 4.4, Sara-Janhvi 3.5, Kareena- Aamir - 3.7 and Siddhant- Katrina- Ishaan - 6.7 among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot on 4th November 2022. Apart from this the star will also be seen in the movies such as ‘Yudhra' and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.