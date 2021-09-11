'Konkona Sensharma is very humble and considerate', says Mumbai Diaries 26/11 actor Princy Sudhakaran

New Delhi: Actress Princy Sudhakaran was one of the protagonists in Neena Gupta starrer ‘The Last Color’ directed by well-known chef Vikas Khanna. Currently, she is seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Amazon Prime released on 9th September playing a pivotal role.

Helmed by director Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, it stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina and others.

She heaps praises on working with her costars Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina, "Konkona Sen Sharma is my favourite actor. I am in awe of her as an artist. She is very humble and considerate as a person. In my scenes with her, she shared suggestions and willingly rehearsed whenever needed. Mohit Raina is a confident, hard-working actor and this we can see in his performance in the series. It was wonderful and inspiring to share screen space with them."

Princy is seen portraying a Nurse and sharing about the same she says,"I portray the character of a nurse, Anju Varghese. She is kind, compassionate and a true friend- that's how I would describe Anju. Having served many years at Bombay General Hospital, she is someone who is thoroughly committed to her work in serving others. Anju plays a critical role in taking the story forward. What happens with her deeply impacts other characters in the hospital."

Sharing about her preparations for the role, she reveals, "The table readings, my interactions with both Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves helped me a lot to understand Anju. I worked on understanding the role a nurse plays in a hospital. It is a mundane job but there is alertness and a sense of responsibility to it. My director's passion and conviction was very contagious. His inputs on set supported me in getting the note right. I focused on portraying Anju with sincerity in that moment."

"Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is about the medical fraternity, who played a crucial role under extraordinary circumstances to help the city recover. It is this perspective that makes Mumbai Diaries narrative unique," she adds.

She is elated on receiving accolades for the show and shares,"I am very happy and grateful. Everyone associated with this series has worked very hard. I am receiving wonderful and emotional response for my performance. People are appreciating how Anju's storyline moved them, which I would consider as doing justice in making them empathize with Anju."