SPIRIT

Korean Star Don Lee Joins Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Action Film ‘Spirit’

Korean action star Don Lee has joined the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas.

|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 07:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
Korean Star Don Lee Joins Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Action Film ‘Spirit’

 Mumbai: South Indian superstar Prabhas's upcoming film 'Spirit' has just become a bit more exciting as Korean action star Don Lee has been roped in to join the cast.
 
The makers announced the news on Wednesday that the Korean action star Don Lee, known for his roles in 'Train to Busan' and 'Eternals', has been roped in for the upcoming action film.
 
The makers dropped a poster welcoming Lee to the project, along with the caption, "#SPIRIT."

 In no time, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement over the unexpected international collaboration.
 
Spirit is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for films like Kabir Singh and Animal. Earlier this month, on the occasion of Prabhas's birthday, Vanga released a special "sound story" teaser in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, giving a small glimpse of what's to come.
 
"Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his (fore emojis)." The official X page of the film tweeted, "The system knows his record. The streets know his rage. Now the world will know his #OneBadHabit. #Spirit Sound Story Out Now in all Languages."
 
Apart from Prabhas and Don Lee, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles.
 
Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she left the project, which eventually landed with Triptii Dimri.
 
'Spirit' is scheduled to be released in 2026. It is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures. 

