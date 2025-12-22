Korean Superstars Kim Woo-Bin and Shin Min-Ah Marry After Dating For A Decade, Check Their Dreamy White Wedding Photos

New Delhi: Popular K-Drama stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Seoul on December 20, 2025, after dating each other for nearly a decade. The much-awaited news of their wedding was shared on social media through their agency and their gorgeous dreamy photos as man and wife instantly went viral.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's Wedding Album

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding was attended by family and close friends. The much-in-news marriage ceremony took place at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, reportedly. The South Korean star couple initially met in 2014 while filming a commercial and confirmed their relationship in 2015, becoming one of Korea's most high-profile couples.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

AM Entertainment, the agency, that represents both Woo-bin and Min-ah, shared the news with a post on their Instagram on Saturday.

We got more pictures from wedding of Shin Min ah and Kim Woo bin omgggg

Congratulations on your forever pic.twitter.com/AFu7L8QazC — jia (@frenziction) December 22, 2025

"Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together." Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future. Thank you," read the caption.

Who Is Kim Woo-bin?

Kim Hyun-joong, better known by the stage name Kim Woo-bin is a South Korean actor and model. He began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama White Christmas.

In May 2017, Kim's agency announced that he would be taking a hiatus after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Kim returned to screen in 2022 with the television series Our Blues.

Shin Mina supported Kim throughout his cancer treatment and fans showered the couple with utmost love and admiration.

Who Is Shin Min-a?

Yang Min-a, better known by the stage name Shin Min-a is a South Korean actress and model best known for starring in television dramas A Love to Kill (2005), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), Arang and the Magistrate (2012), Oh My Venus (2015), Tomorrow, With You (2017), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), and Our Blues (2022).