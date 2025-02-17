Krissh 4: Rakesh Roshan Confirms Rekha Being A Part Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer

Mumbai: After years of speculation, Rakesh Roshan has finally confirmed that Rekha will be a part of Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated superhero film, Krrish 4. The veteran actress, who played Hrithik’s grandmother Sonia Mehra in the earlier installments, is all set to return to the franchise.

The confirmation came during a Roshans’ family event, where Rakesh Roshan and Rekha were seen posing together for the paparazzi. As the two shared a lighthearted moment, photographers eagerly asked Rakesh if Rekha would be in Krrish 4. His response was clear and exciting, “Yes, yes, sab honge. (“Yes, yes, everyone will be there.”)

Rekha, known for her timeless elegance, stunned fans with her grace and style at the event. Her appearance alongside Rakesh Roshan only fueled excitement for her return to the sci-fi superhero universe.

While Krrish 4 has been in development for a while, Rakesh Roshan previously spoke about the delay and the budget constraints in an interview with Movie Talkies. He explained, “The film demands a large scale and a significant budget. If we try to cut costs, the storyline will suffer.”

Given the high expectations and the visual effects-heavy nature of the project, the filmmakers are ensuring they have the right resources before proceeding.

With Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as the beloved superhero Krrish, and now Rekha’s return confirmed, fans are eager to see how the story will unfold. While details remain under wraps, it is expected that Krrish 4 will push the boundaries of Indian sci-fi cinema, featuring larger-than-life action sequences, stunning VFX, and an emotional storyline that ties back to the earlier films.

As the pre-production work continues, fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the film’s shooting schedule and release date.