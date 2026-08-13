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  • /Kristen Bell shares BTS glimpse from ‘Frozen 3’ making with her ‘temporary’ furry admin assistant

Kristen Bell shares BTS glimpse from ‘Frozen 3’ making with her ‘temporary’ furry admin assistant

Kristen Bell, the voice behind Anna in the Frozen franchise, has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Frozen 3 as work on the highly anticipated sequel continues.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Kristen Bell shares BTS glimpse from ‘Frozen 3’ making with her ‘temporary’ furry admin assistant
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kristen Bell shares BTS glimpse from ‘Frozen 3’ making with her ‘temporary’ furry admin assistant
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