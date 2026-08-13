/Kristen Bell shares BTS glimpse from ‘Frozen 3’ making with her ‘temporary’ furry admin assistant

Mumbai: Hollywood actress Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in the “Frozen” franchise, shared a glimpse from the making of the third installment which is set to release next year. Bell posted photos on her Instagram Stories showing herself arriving at the Disney Animation Studios. In one photo, the actress and furry friend Frank walked into the building. Another image had Frank posing for a photo in front of Frozen animation drawings of Anna and Idina Menzel’s Elsa.