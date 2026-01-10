Kristy Scott Files For Divorce From Husband Desmond Scott After Over A Decade Together, Cites Infidelity: Report

New Delhi: Kristy Scott, the American social media personality best known for her playful and family-centred videos alongside husband Desmond Scott, has reportedly filed for divorce after more than 10 years of marriage. The news has come as a shock to fans who have followed the couple’s relationship online for years.

Court documents obtained from Harris County, Texas, as reported by TMZ, show Kristy filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity as the reason for the split. According to the filing, the alleged betrayal has “wiped out any reasonable chance of reconciliation.”

Court Documents Reveal Allegations

The divorce paperwork states that the couple will cease living together as husband and wife. While neither Kristy nor Desmond has publicly commented on the filing, the documents suggest the decision marks a definitive end to the marriage.

From Teenage Sweethearts to Online Stars

Kristy and Desmond’s relationship began in their early teens. The two reportedly met at age 14 in 2010, later marrying in 2014. Over the years, they welcomed two sons, Vance and Westin, and built a loyal following by sharing their lives online.

Take a look at their post:

Their joint content often highlighted family chaos, home design and renovation projects, and prank-filled videos that resonated with millions of viewers.

In addition to their social media presence, the couple co-owns Meant To Be Films, a production company focused on wedding videography and storytelling. At this time, it remains unclear how the business will be affected by the divorce.

Fans also noted that Kristy last featured Desmond on her TikTok account in early December, fueling speculation about trouble in the marriage prior to the filing.

Reflections on a Once-Strong Bond

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, Kristy and Desmond spoke fondly of their relationship and long history together.

“We have been best friends since teenagers and that’s never changed,” the couple said at the time. “We focus on genuinely having fun, constantly laughing, keeping things light and spontaneous and finding humor in everyday life. 10 years flew by, we’ve literally grown up together and navigated life together.”

For now, the once-beloved social media duo appears to be closing a chapter that began in their teenage years and unfolded in front of millions online.